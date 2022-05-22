80’s and 90’s bar opens on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork City

22 May 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Popscene recently reopened their doors to the public following a two-year absence, with the much-loved 80’s and 90’s throwback bar back to doing what they do best – bringing back the glory days of these golden eras every Friday and Saturday night from 8 ‘til late.

In celebration of this, Popscene held an exclusive event for on Friday night offering guests the chance to experience the best of what the bar has to offer. Special guest, legendary DJ Gareth O’Callaghan was on the decks belting out the classics for the evening, while attendees sipped 90’s themed cocktails, goody bags and a retro photobooth to keep them entertained. Prizes were handed out throughout the evening for best dressed as revelers donned their best throwback outfits for the night.

Although it might already be a familiar location to the Cork public, the interior and design is new and fresh, full of bright colours and funky designs, replicating the best of bars from 20 and 30 years ago but leaving out the cheese factor.

Located at Voodoo Rooms on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, Popscene is kitted out with themed décor; giant Rubik’s Cubes double up as tables, red leather and pink neon trims add the luxe factor, and novelty photobooths and a karaoke booth adding to the fun.

“Popscene evolved from the popular monthly night Now That’s What I Call Voodoo” said Stephen Forde, Popscene’s Director. “We could see how popular that event was and decided to take a chance on creating a more permanent celebration of two iconic decades. We were inundated with queries about when we were reopening again while the bar was closed so we wanted to bring it back better than ever.

“We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to host this event and show the people of Cork what it’s all about again, it was a brilliant atmosphere and we’re hoping it will mark the start of a great summer as the go-to place in Cork for people looking to relive the 80’s and 90’s, have a dance with their friends and enjoy some of our themed cocktails.“

Popscene are also taking bookings for staff parties, hens, stags, birthday parties and any other celebrations.

Located at 73/74 Oliver Plunkett Street, Popscene is open every Friday and Saturday from 8pm until late. See more at @PopsceneCorkCity on Instagram, @PopsceneCork on Facebook #OnceYouPop