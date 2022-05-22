22 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork have welcomed confirmation of pedestrian improvement works for the Banduff Road in Mayfield and Ballyvolane.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran requested Cork City Council to report on measures to improve pedestrian facilities for residents of road. These included crossing points to the existing footpath on the southern side of the road and to identify a source of funding for these works.

In response, Cork City Council confirmed the National Transport Authority has approved funding for the scheme. Cork City Council will now appoint an engineer to commence design work, which will go for public consultation afterwards:

“The Infrastructure Development Directorate has received approval and funding in 2022 from the National Transport Authority for the appointment of consultants and to commence design a scheme at the Banduff Road. The overall objective of this scheme is to provide safe, high quality and continuous routes for pedestrians along the Banduff Road that will allow vulnerable road users to commute and access local amenities. Other road safety measures will be also considered along with the provision of bus stops for new public transport links as part of the scheme.

“It is intended to advertise shortly for a suitably qualified and experienced consulting engineer to advance this project and to bring it through preliminary design to public consultation and the Part 8 planning process.”

Welcoming this confirmation, Oliver Moran said:

“This is good news for residents along the Banduff Road. Over the last few months, I’ve been contacted by several residents living or with relatives along the Banduff Road. The road has no crossings and a footpath only on one side. This means difficulty residents, but especially children and older people, in crossing the road. The condition of the road itself is poor in places too.

“The process of appointing an engineer and bringing the project forward will take a few months. Once it is ready, the plans will be advertised for public consultation. I know form his recent visit to Cork that my Green Party colleague, Eamon Ryan, is very committed to funding infrastructure like this as Minister for Transport. As a result, there is a greater opportunity now than ever before for local investments like these.

“BusConnects also plans to bring a new bus service along the Banduff Road. That plan is accompanied by a €600m investment in public transport for Cork and means the provision of good quality footpaths and bus stops will be essential.”