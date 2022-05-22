Your chance to get your hands on a piece of Cork GAA History

22 May 2022

By Tom Collins

A hurley owned by former Cork All-Ireland hurler and well-known Cork businessman Sean McCarthy, will go on auction at the Lord Mayor’s Summer Ball which takes place in the Rochestown Park Hotel on May 27. The hurley was autographed by all of the winning team in 1990.

This year the Lord Mayor has selected very worthy Charities and Voluntary Organisations and all proceeds raised at the Ball will go directly to the following:

This is to provide much needed and deeply appreciated services to the people of Cork.

Pictured are the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher and Sean with the autographed hurley.

Pic: Brian Lougheed

The Lord Mayor’s Summer Ball will take place on Friday 27th May 2022 will be a Black Tie event, commencing in the Atrium, for a drinks reception followed by dinner and entertainment with a Raffle and Auction. Tickets are €100 each or €1000 for a table of 10.

It promises to be one of the most prestigious events in the City’s social calendar and it will provide an ideal opportunity for you to entertain friends, colleagues and clients in the Rochestown Park Hotel over the summer season.

“Over many years this has been a tremendous opportunity to show good will and generosity of the many voluntary organisations in our city and is now more important than ever to support these charities.”