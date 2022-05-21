MACE is looking for your Unsung Heroes

21 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Be in with a chance to win €5,000

MACE has once again teamed up with Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton to offer people in Cork the opportunity to share in a prize-fund of €10,000 in a community initiative, whereby the public nominate their Unsung Hero.

MACE is asking the people of Cork to nominate that special someone who goes the extra mile to make a difference, so they get the recognition they deserve. We want people to nominate their unsung hero, and to tell us which award they think their nominee should win and why.

The individual Award Categories are:

Charity Award

Child & Youth Award

Environment Award

Sports, Health & Well-being Award

MACE Store Team Award

The special overall MACE Community Award will single out someone from around Ireland who really goes over and above to give something back to their community. Do you know someone who gives themselves selflessly to benefit a charity organisation or their local community? If so, then we want to hear from you. Nominate that special person by logging onto www.mace.ie/unsung-heroes and tell MACE why they deserve to be recognised as an Unsung Hero.

Each category winner will receive €1,000 while the overall special MACE Community Unsung Hero will receive an overall prize of €5,000. This is the second time MACE have run this initiative. Last year, Limerick native Leona O’Callaghan was selected as the overall outstanding hero for her tireless work in raising awareness of violence against women. Leona was an outstanding recipient of the special overall MACE Community Award.

MACE Ambassador Johnny Sexton is very excited to be part of this initiative again as it is a programme that sees the public nominate someone special to their community who embodies all that is good about their community, someone who truly is a local hero.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this exciting MACE initiative once again. This is a great way for communities to recognise that special person who always puts others ahead of themselves and I’m really looking forward to seeing the wide range of thoughtful and generous acts by people in communities all around the country. I am genuinely proud to be working with MACE in promoting this positive community initiative throughout towns and villages in Ireland.”

MACE Sales Director, Peter Dwan, commented, “In communities all around Ireland, there is that one person who stands out above all others for consistently going out of their way to help, and this is your opportunity to acknowledge their kindness. MACE is very proud of this initiative, which is reflective of the spirit of our retailers, all of whom are determined to contribute positively to the communities in which they are embedded. We are proud to celebrate the Unsung Heroes of Ireland.”

Closing date for entries is 31st May 2022