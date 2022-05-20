Carrigaline Happenings

20 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Brass Band Performance

Carrigaline was treated to a novel performance on the Bandstand in the Park by the St Nicholas Brass Band from Cork on Sunday afternoon last. The Band played their music in aid of the Ukraine Refugee Relief Fund. Visitors to the park were delighted with the music and contributed generously to the appeal. It was nice to hear a brass band in Carrigaline and was very much appreciated. St Nicholas Band mentioned that they would welcome new members. At the interval, the audience were treated to an excellent performance by a Barbershop quartet. Other musical events are planned in the Bandstand during the summer.

Yellow Lines

While everybody welcomes the resurfacing of the Ballea Road by the Hotel there is consternation that double yellow lines have been painted on both sides of the road. This will have a major impact on people attending functions in the hotel and the church. Work on the new western bypass between the Ballea Road and the Lower Kilmoney Road is progressing and it is anticipated that it will be opened next month well ahead of schedule.

The green light has been given to the development of the footpath connecting the Main Cork Road at Shannon Park to the Gaelcholáiste, Gaelscoil and Sonas. Major road widening is taking place on a section of the Church Bay Road in Crosshaven as part of the 100 new house development.

Pipe Band

The connection of Carrigaline Pipe Band with the Twinning of Guidel and Carrigaline 35 years ago was rekindled on Saturday morning when piper Stephen Nugent representing the Band played at the official ceremony unveiling the 35 year commemoration plaque. The full Band travelled to Guidel on the first occasion and since. Stephen was joined by a piper from Guidel on the occasion. Band practice continues every Monday and Thursday

Tidy Towns

The Gardening team were out on Saturday morning and they gathered all the tulip bulbs in the planters on Main Street. It is intended to preserve them and to replant them in October. It is planned to do summer planting this coming Saturday. Tony O’Sullivan did a wonderful job during the week in the Centenary garden which he keeps in pristine condition. This Friday all are invited to a talk on pollination and bees by master beekeeper Pat Cogan by HQ in the Owenabue Car Park as part of World Bee Day. They will also have a seed and plant swap party, beginning at 7.00pm.

IPB Pride of Place Awards 2021/2022.

Carrigaline Tidy Towns representing County Cork was one of the finalists at the IPB Pride Of Place awards which took place in the INEC, Killarney last Monday evening May 16th

Carrigaline Tidy Towns were represented by Chairman Liam O’Connor, Minute Secretary Clare O’ Mullane and Treasurer Betty O’ Riordan.

This is a 32 County competition that acknowledges and celebrates the work that communities are doing all over the island of Ireland. This competition recognises improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area. The focus is about people coming together to shape, change and enjoy all that is good about their area. They were Finalists in Category 5 – Population over 5,000 which was won by a community group from Ballina, Co. Mayo. In their entry Carrigaline made a 12 minute video of the spirit and achievements of Carrigaline Tidy Towns community.