Green light for Aldi’s new €10m Carrigaline store

20 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Aldi Ireland today confirmed it is set to open a new €10M store in Carrigaline, Co. Cork in 2024 – 30 new jobs to be created

The news comes as the supermarket was granted planning permission from Cork County Council for its new 1,315sqm store today. 60 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with 30 permanent roles being created upon opening. The store will be centrally located just off the new Carrigaline Western Relief Road which is currently under construction, and which adjoins the site of the old Carrigaline Pottery, which closed in 1979 after more than 50 years in business.

Featuring Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh layout, the 1,315sqm store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will feature 52 Photovoltaic solar panels located on the roof. In addition, Carrigaline shoppers will also benefit from four electric vehicle charging points at the new store along with 12 bicycle rack stands.

The store is part of an ambitious vision for furthering the growth of Carrigaline’s town centre, including a new public plaza for the local community, a café, almost 80 residential units, and opportunities to develop further dining and leisure space. There will be ample pedestrian and vehicle access through the site, both north / south and east / west, to ensure customers can easily access Carrigaline town centre. The north and west of the proposed development will border the Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which is expected to be complete by late 2022. The new store forms part of a larger Masterplan for the town centre, which can be viewed at www.aldi.ie/about-aldi/property/carrigaline.

Research recently conducted by Amárach Research on behalf of Barnardos and Aldi Ireland revealed that 51% of parents in Munster stated they have in the past cut down spending in areas such as household and medical bills to afford food. As well as this, nearly one quarter (22%) of those looking after children in Munster often worried about not being able to provide food for children in their care and 11% skip meals in an average week, highlighting the great need for a discount retailer in the area.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, Aldi Regional Managing Director said: “We are delighted to receive planning permission today after working closely with Cork County Council and local residents to open a store in Carrigaline. Every new Aldi store brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers.

“Research we conducted locally has shown us just how strong the demand is for a new Aldi store in Carrigaline, with 73% of respondents stating they would likely do most of their grocery shopping in Aldi should a store open in town. We look forward to investing in the area and bringing our award-winning offerings to the people of the town.”

Aldi’s 24 stores and distribution centre in Cork are deeply involved with their local communities. To date, the stores and distribution centre have donated over 289,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €365,000. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cork Simon Community and Midleton Meals on Wheels some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.

Aldi partners with 31 innovative food and drink producers across Cork, spending €62 million with them in 2021. Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. Currently working with over 330 Irish food and drink producers, Aldi spent €1 billion with its Irish suppliers in 2021.