Tommy Tiernan’s talented wife is bringing her band “The Raines” to East Cork

20 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Entertainment -Folk Americana Trio ‘The Raines’ outstanding fourth single “Another Lover” – out today – plus First-Ever Irish Tour To Begin 3rd June

Hot off the back of their Irish tour announcement and with 3 No.1 hits on the iTunes Singer

Songwriter Chart, and over 1 Million impacts on Irish radio, The Raines are back, with a

summer release, their fourth single “Another Lover” taken from their forth coming debut

album.

The Raines (Ruth Dillon, Juliana Erkkonen and Yvonne Tiernan) launch their eagerly

anticipated fourth single ‘Another Lover’ on Friday 20th May.

In what is fast becoming the recognisable sound of The Raines soaring vocal harmonies and

sweeping strings, the Galway band effortlessly deliver the raw emotion of this universal

theme in this original and emotive song.

‘Another Lover’ was recorded in various locations by Ivan O’Shea, Juliana Erkkonen and Cesar

Benzoni featuring John O’Dwyer on Bass, Cesar Benzoni on Mandolin and Cormac Dunne on

Drums. The award winning Producer Brian Masterson famous for his work with The

Chieftains, Van Morrison, Willie Nelson and The Bothy Band, to name just a few mixed and

mastered the track.

Speaking of their forthcoming Irish tour, Yvonne Tiernan says “We are thrilled to be kicking

off our first Irish tour in Whelans Dublin on 3rd of June and taking the band on the road to

play live around the country.

The part we lovemost about being in The Raines, is playing our music to a live audience”.

The Raines Irish tour starts off in Whelans Dublin 3rd June, Sea Church Ballycotton 10th June,

Station House Clifden 12th June, Galway Folk Festival 17th June, Dolans Limerick 18th June,

Matt Molloy’s Westport 3rd July and Áras Éanna Inis Oirr 20th August.

‘Another Lover’ is out now across all of the major digital platforms.