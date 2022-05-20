SPORT: Free IT devices for GAA Club

20 May 2022

By Tom Collins

By Tom Collins

Wisetek Store, the e-commerce site of Wisetek, has donated refurbished devices to Blackrock Hurling Club, Cork’s oldest and most successful hurling club.

Wisetek works in the area of IT asset disposition (ITAD), data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services,

This IT donation, which includes a MacBook and iPads, will enable the hurling club to transition to a more analytical approach to their senior teams leveraging the premium devices for data analytics from their training sessions and matches.

Conor Hurley, Senior Team Analyst, Blackrock Hurling Club said: “As one of the oldest hurling clubs in Cork, we are reviewing ways to evolve the club, both on and off the field. This donation from Wisetek Store will ensure that Blackrock Hurling Club is continuously improving its match analysis and developing our players to get that leading edge on the field.”

Sean Sheehan, Founder and CEO of Wisetek, said: “We are incredibly proud to be supporting the Blackrock Hurling Club with this IT equipment donation. Wisetek, and since its launch last year, Wisetek Store, have been a part of the community in Cork and have supported many groups and community organisations. We wish the club every success in the year ahead.”