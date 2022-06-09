Lord Mayor makes official visit to Bishops Palace

9 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

Yesterday, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colm Kelleher, accompanied by Ann Doherty, Chief Executive of Cork City Council, made the annual courtesy call of the Lord Mayor to the (Church of Ireland) Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, who was accompanied by Mrs Susan Colton.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher accompanied by Ann Doherty, Chief Executive, Cork City Council paid a courtesy visit to Bishop Paul Colton, Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross and his wife Susan at their residence, the Bishop’s Palace on Bishop Street, Cork. Pic: Brian Lougheed

The Bishop and Mrs Colton entertained the Lord Mayor and the CEO to afternoon tea. There was an engaging discussion of contemporary issues in the city of Cork and the region, about the partnership of the Church of Ireland with much that is happening in civic and community life, including the work of the Cork City Community Response Forum on which Bishop Colton served throughout the covid pandemic, and on which he continues to serve as it addresses the needs of Ukrainian newcomers to Ireland.

Cllr Colm Kelleher is the 25th Lord Mayor of Cork to make a courtesy call to the Bishop and Mrs Colton.