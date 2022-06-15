SEO Coaching for Faster Online Success

15 June 2022

By Roger Kennedy

Search engine optimization or SEO is a critical ingredient in every digital marketing strategy.

Social media, email marketing, and online advertising also play an important role in improving the online visibility of your brand, reaching your target audience, and generating new leads. Still, there’s a reason why you should focus your efforts on SEO – 68% of online experiences begin with a search engine.

What this means is that you should make sure your website ranks well on search engines because 75% of searchers never scroll past the first page of search results.

With the help of an SEO agency, it will be easy for your potential customers to find your website, and you’ll be able to generate more high-quality traffic.

Here’s what you can expect if you hire an SEO coach.

1. A Website Audit

The very fact that you have a website and that you publish content isn’t a guarantee that your prospects will find and visit it. Even if someone stumbles upon your blog post or landing page, you can’t expect they will convert unless they’re happy with your content and user experience.

That’s why you need a website audit to identify the areas that should be improved.

An SEO coach will conduct this process and evaluate your website to check its SEO parameters, find potential issues responsible for its poor performance on the search engine, and come up with fixes that will improve your rankings.

Besides detecting SEO mistakes, a website audit can also pinpoint low-hanging fruit, that is, improvements you can make and outperform your competitors.

Is your website slow?

Do you need to create more content?

Are there crawl errors?

These questions are just the tip of the iceberg, as there are numerous details that have to be analyzed if you want your website to find its way to the top search results.

2. Personalized Guidance

Although there are some general tips on how to optimize your website to show up in relevant searches, you need a custom-made SEO strategy for the best results.

A seasoned SEO coach will take your industry, competition, and characteristics of your business into consideration in order to ensure that your efforts are worthwhile.

For example, if you’re running an accounting firm or any other similar business that heavily relies on local foot traffic, then emphasizing local SEO practices can make a real difference. This way, you’ll learn how to optimize your website to gain more exposure in local search results.

Given that 88% of people who perform a local search on their mobile device visit or contact a store within 24 hours, it’s obvious why having a customized local SEO strategy can do for your business.

3. Google Algorithm Updates

Every couple of months, the search engine rolls out a core algorithm update in order to additionally fine-tune its user experience and help searchers get the best results in a split second.

But, these updates can have a significant impact on websites, meaning that your traffic can sink or fluctuate. SEO coaches know this and keep pace with the latest algorithm updates and SEO trends so that they can help you prepare for those critical events and ensure your website won’t suffer a drop in rankings and traffic.

Generally speaking, staying up to speed with the best SEO practices is crucial for maintaining a steady growth in traffic. Your SEO coach will teach you how to optimize your content so that it’s friendly to both search engines and visitors.

You’ll learn how to lay the foundations of good SEO that you can later tweak based on the upcoming algorithm updates.

4. A Successful Blogging Strategy

Content is one of the most important elements of every effective SEO strategy. You can’t improve your rankings and grow your traffic unless you have educational content that resonates with your audience and offers answers to their questions.

That’s why your blog posts have to be well researched. Your SEO coach will teach you how to perform keyword research in order to find the topics that are relevant to your prospects, create a successful data-driven content strategy, and produce blog posts that will appear among the top search results.

Since the structure of your blog posts matter, during your SEO coaching sessions, you’ll find out how to write in a reader-friendly manner, use (but not overuse) keywords, build internal links, and optimize meta elements.

5. A Strong Online Presence

No matter how your content is good, it won’t get you very far unless you build a strong online presence.

Building links is the practice of getting authority websites to link to the content on your website. This way, you’re getting a seal of approval in the eyes of Google and your target audience.

If some reputable websites from your industry are linking back to your content, you’ll come across as more trustworthy and credible, which will positively affect your Google rankings.

With the help of your SEO coach, you’ll become well-versed in link building and finding the best strategies to improve your search engine visibility by building your online reputation.

6. Conversion Rates

The ultimate goal of all your SEO efforts is to improve your rankings and get a steady stream of quality traffic to your website. But all this won’t be worthwhile if your conversion rates are low.

By optimizing your website for conversions, you’ll get your visitors to book a call with you, sign up for your webinar, download your e-book, purchase a product or service you sell or take any other action you want them to.

An SEO coach will help you understand what works for your particular audience, create compelling landing pages, calls to action, optimize your website for mobile, better formulate your offer, and make other adjustments that will prompt your visitors to convert.

For example, if there’s no live chat on your website, your prospects won’t have instant support to answer their product-related questions or concerns, which might affect their purchasing decision and prevent them from taking the last step.

SEO coaching is a great investment in the future of your business, so don’t cut corners when it comes to it. The benefits you can expect include better rankings, more traffic, both online and offline, and ultimately a better bottom line.