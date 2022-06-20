Temporary water outage in Ballintemple

20 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water and Cork City Council wish to advise customers in the Ballintemple area that an essential water outage is required on Monday, 20 June from 12pm – 4pm to repair a major leak and strengthen the water supply network in the general area.

The outage will affect approximately 1000 properties in Cherrington, Aylesbury, Churchyard Lane, Beaumount Cottages, Temple Hill Lawn, Copperhill, Russet Court, Blackrock Road, Ardfoyle Place, Maryville and Lindville areas. To fix the leak, located near the intersection of Churchyard Lane and Beaumont Cottages Road, traffic management will be in place with a stop-go system in operation.

Steven Blennerhassett, Irish Water said: “During these essential works, homes and businesses in the area will be impacted from 12 midday on Monday, 20 June for about four hours. Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.”

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. This is a programme underway to provide the community with a more reliable water supply, improve water quality, remove old damaged pipes from the water network and reduce leakage.

