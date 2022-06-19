WEST CORK: Commemoration of 1798 in Clonakilty this evening

19 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The annual commemoration in memory of the Battle of the Big Cross will be held this evening 19th June at 8pm at Asna Square, Clonakilty. The battle, which took place just north of Shannonvale about three miles from Clonakilty town on 19th June 1798, between a local force of United Irishmen led by Tadhg Ó Donnabháin Asna and Crown Forces was the only engagement in Munster in that historic year.

Over the last decade or so, the historical, non-political commemoration has been organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage who are delighted that the event is again open to the public to attend. Over the last two years, it was confined to a non-advertised wreath-laying ceremony by the Mayor of the town. The Mayor will be present to lay the wreath again on this occasion. All are welcome to attend.