A house in County Cork for €70,000?

19 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A two-bedroom terraced property steeped in the local history of Buttevant in Co Cork, will go to auction later this month.

Number 23 Daniel O’Brien Terrace is one of 26 two-storey former soldiers’ houses built around 1890 to accommodate the families of British Army soldiers in the nearby barracks.

The buildings are recognised as part of Ireland’s architectural heritage.

Included in the Youbid.ie auction, the property presents a refurbishment opportunity for first time buyers or investors who want to bring it back to its former glory.

It will go to auction on June 23 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €70,000.

Buttevant is located on the N20 road between Limerick and Cork and the R522 regional road.

The town centre hosts ample amenities including cafes, pubs, shops and a pharmacy – and Scoil Mhuire Na Trocaire and Colaiste Mhuire are within walking distance.

Number 23 is located to the rear of Daniel O’Brien Terrace, which provides scenic countryside views.

It benefits from a good sized garden at the rear, side access and a substantial driveway offering parking to the front – and has an AMV of €215,000.

The accommodation includes an entrance hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, toilet and one bedroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms – one of them an en suite – and a main bathroom.

The property was originally a three-bedroom semi but an extension was added to the rear to add a fourth.

Fifteen properties from five counties are listed in the June 23 auction.

