Irish Water to support the delivery of essential housing for Cork city with upgrade of water network in Kilbarry

21 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, will shortly commence work on a new project which will support the development of new housing in the Kilbarry area and improve the water supply for existing residents. Construction will shortly get underway on an upgrade of the water network in the Old Whitechurch Road, Cork City, which will lead to significant improvements in the local water network in terms of capacity and reliability.

The project consists of the installation of about 340 metres of new water pipes as part of Irish Water’s Growth and Development Programme.

Steven Blennerhassett, Irish Water Infrastructure Delivery Manager said, “I am pleased to confirm the start of this important project which represents another step to support the development of essential new housing. It will also result in a more secure and reliable supply for existing residents and businesses in the area. This will have significant benefits for the Kilbarry area in the years to come.”

The project, being delivered by Ward & Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, will start on Monday, June 20 in land adjoining the IDA Business Park in Whitechurch between the Old Whitechurch Road and Kilbarry Cottages Road. The works will continue along the Old Whitechurch road from the entrance to the new Housing Development Scheme site southbound to the Kilbarry Electrical Substation entrance. The works on the public road will take place from Monday, June 27 and road diversions will be in place until early July with access limited to local residents. The suggested diversion route for Northbound traffic is via Old Mallow Road from Blackpool to its junction with the Rathpeacon Road and Rathpeacon Road to Whitechurch as far as the Old Whitechurch Road.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause,” added Steven Blennerhassett.

“Irish Water is working in partnership with all those who are committed to the goal of providing homes, to ensure the utility can deliver water infrastructure where and when it’s needed.”

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.