Mayor visits Carrigaline

21 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Mayor Cllr. Gillian Coughlan visits Cork College of FET’s Life Sciences Centre in Carrigaline

Mayor of Cork County Cllr. Gillian Coughlan paid a visit to Cork College of FET’s Life Sciences Centre in Carrigaline this week to meet and engage with learners as well as tour the state-of-the art facilities.

The Life Sciences Centre is part of Cork ETB, but more specifically it is part of Cork College of FET’s Bishopstown Campus.

Earlier this year, Cork Education and Training Board rebranded their Further Education and Training services and facilities under one single, integrated entity – Cork College of FET.

This reshaping of its FET services was to increase access opportunities and pathways, while learner supports are enhanced and provide learners with the courses, programmes and experiences they require for personal development, preparation to enter the world of work and/or progression to additional studies.

This ensures that Cork Education and Training Board continues to deliver on its ambition to provide “a pathway for every learner”, and to meet the developing and evolving requirements of learners and national policy for Further Education and Training.

The Life Sciences Campus in Carrigaline is home to the QQI Level 5 Life Sciences Manufacturing course – a programme mostly for those who have no background in manufacturing but are seeking a career change and would like to learn the skills required.

Speaking on her visit to the centre, Mayor of County Cork Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said she was hugely impressed by the facility – which she added would provide invaluable training and insights for those seeking to enter the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

Mayor Coughlan said: “I am delighted to be here at Cork College of FET’S Life Sciences Campus to get an insight into their facilities and their state-of-the-art resources, the Life Sciences sector is such a significant part of our economy in Cork County and facilities like this are key to the continued development of the industry with more skilled workers.”

She added: “I am delighted to have had the opportunity to meet with learners, instructors and industry representatives at Cork College of FET’s Life Sciences facility. The Life Sciences sector is a significant part of our economy in Cork County and it is great to see the practical hands on elements behind a course like this which will ensure that learners are well placed to secure employment within the industry upon completion of the programme. I would like to pay tribute to Cork ETB for their constant striving to improve educational experiences for everyone across Cork city and county – no matter what stage they are at in life, and I wish all of the learners I met today every success in the future.”

Many learners from previous Life Science Manufacturing courses have progressed to starting work in the sector upon completion.

The course covers modules such as Health and Safety, Quality, Plant Utilities and Bioprocessing to equip learners with the appropriate skills and knowledge to gain employment in the Life Sciences Sector.

Cork College of FET’s Bishopstown Campus have said course co-ordinators work closely with industry and deliver upskilling programs to employees of industry partners as required.

Ms. Valerie Cowman, Bishopstown Campus Manager said the work was “important to ensure the industry has a very-well trained pool of talent for their key process operations roles.”