Cork based Altada Technology Solutions open first Dublin office

23 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Altada Technology Solutions (“Altada”), a cork-based firm providing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that supercharge data-driven decision making in the financial services, travel/security and healthcare sectors, have opened their new Dublin office in St. Stephen’s Green.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in at City Quarter, Lapp’s Quay, Centre, Cork, the new office space will double

Altada’s office footprint in Ireland and support the company’s overall growth strategy. The new

office space provides capacity for engineering, legal, sales, marketing and leadership functions,

and comes as a natural next step as the company continues to expand internationally.

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our new office in Dublin to accommodate our

rapid growth and future expansion plans.” Allan Beechinor, Altada Co-Founder & CEO said

regarding the company’s new office in Dublin. “While we will remain headquartered in Cork, we

are excited to be expanding our presence in Ireland’s capital city and are optimistic about the

opportunities Dublin brings in terms of recruitment and new business.”

The strategic opening of Altada’s new Dublin hub follows office openings in Delhi, India, and San

Francisco, USA, earlier this year. Altada currently has offices in six countries across the world,

and plans to continue expanding further afield as they bring their solutions to customers across

the globe.

The opening of Altada’s office in Dublin was celebrated as part of an intimate event in the new

Dublin 2 office space on Wednesday afternoon, with Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform,

Michael McGrath, and Jennifer Melia, Technology and Services Division Manager, Enterprise

Ireland, and key members of the technology and AI community in attendance.

Welcoming the announcement Minister Michael McGrath, said, “I wish to congratulate Altada

Technology Solutions for the opening of their new office in Dublin City Centre. I have no doubt

that Dublin can play a significant role in supporting the growth of the business and that its rich

talent pool will allow Altada to hire across key business units.”

Jennifer Melia, Technology and Services Division Manager, Enterprise Ireland said, “The opening

of its new state of the art office in Dublin and the announcement of the creation of new jobs for

the region marks an exciting milestone for Altada. Enterprise Ireland is focused on supporting

the development of Irish companies to achieve leading positions in global markets. We have

worked closely with Altada since it was established, and we are proud to support the company

with its expansion across the Irish market and beyond.”