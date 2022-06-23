€2.8 million to improve roads, footpaths, and public space in Bandon Town #WestCork

23 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey have signed the contract for Phase 1 of the Bandon Traffic and Public Realm Enhancement Plan with West Cork contractor Pat O’Driscoll Plant Hire and Civil Engineering Ltd., signaling the first phase of the larger Bandon TPREP Implementation project.

Bandon TPREP provides for a complete upgrade of Bandon’s town centre streets with enhanced footpaths, public space, and landscaping, making Bandon a more user-friendly place for pedestrians and cyclists while facilitating increased footfall and vibrancy in the town core.

The street upgrade and enhancement work will extend from St Peter’s Church at Ballymodan Place to Market Street junction. The installation of a new distribution watermain and service connections, new drainage and underground utility diversion and renewal work, new widened footpaths, and a realigned road with natural stone finish will also feature. Also included are public lighting upgrades, additional pedestrian crossing facilities, hard and soft landscaping including trees, seating and bike parking.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan highlighted how, “As a proud Bandonian, this contract signing marks the realisation of the vision for Bandon that was adopted by the Elected Members of Cork County Council in 2017. The Plan was developed following significant public consultation, for which I thank everyone for, and I am confident that together with we have a Bandon which is recognised as a premier market town, with an unique sense of place, which supports ease of movement for all, embraces its rich built and natural heritage and enhances its role as the Gateway to West Cork.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, went on to say “Cork County Council is delivering a traffic and public realm enhancement plan to support the continued growth of Bandon and preserve the unique heritage which is reflected in its buildings and history. Recent public investment of more than €50 million in Bandon has delivered a comprehensive range of infrastructure additions and improvements for the town. This current investment by Cork County Council will, in tandem with recent investment by the Council in a new library, and a range of community projects, add vibrancy and prioritise community in this important heritage town.”

Works will commence in Ballymodan at the end of the summer and are expected to take 10 months to complete. The implementation of Traffic Management Systems will be necessary to carry out the works. Businesses and householders will be consulted in advance traffic and management will be deployed in a manner to minimize disruption.