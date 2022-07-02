Cork motorists are switching to public transport – to save on rising petrol and diesel prices – says Bus Eireann

2 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Huge savings for Cork drivers who swap car for coach, Bus Éireann Expressway survey reveal

Those travelling by car can save thousands of euro a year by switching to Bus Éireann Expressway – Cost of Commuting survey

Customers travelling from Cork to Galway on Expressway Route 51 can get an adult return ticket for €32.00 compared to a return trip by car costing €70.29

Cork customers could save thousands of euro in fuel costs by switching their car for a coach on some or all of their journeys Tralee, Waterford, Wexford, Killarney and Galway according to a new Cost of Commuting survey from Expressway.

The Cost of Commuting Survey is an in-depth analysis of bus routes and car travel across all 26 counties, which is carried out by Bus Éireann. Customers can see the savings to be made on Expressway routes using the savings ready reckoner at: https://www.expressway.ie/service-news/savings

As petrol and diesel prices pass €2 a litre, Cork customers who regularly travel to work or leisure by car are adding hundreds or thousands of euro to their annual fuel bills alone. Customers who switch to coach travel can also make significant savings on the other costs of running a car such as parking, tolls, servicing, oil and tyres.

A customer travelling on Expressway Route 51 service from Cork to Galway will spend €32.00 on an adult return ticket. Travelling the same distance by car will spend €70.29 on fuel costs, meaning a saving of 54% by switching to Expressway.

“With petrol and diesel prices increasing, it is getting more and more expensive to use the car. Cork customers who leave the car at home a couple of days a week and take Expressway instead could cut their bills by hundreds of euro a year,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann. “And with bus and coach transportation emitting just one-fifth of the amount of carbon dioxide per passenger per kilometre as a private car, as well making substantial savings, passengers can also lower their carbon footprint by switching to travel by coach.”

Expressway has partnered with Financial Planner, Radio, TV Broadcaster and Author, Eoin McGee, to highlight the savings that commuters can make by swapping the car for the coach.

“With the cost of living continuing to rise, and petrol and diesel at record highs, switching to travelling by coach makes more sense than ever. Using Expressway to travel around the country this summer, instead of the car, is one of the easiest ways to save money,” said Eoin McGee.

Those travelling with families can make even greater savings as one child under five years of age may be carried for free on Expressway services when travelling with a guardian. And of course, for people over 66 years of age with a Free Travel Pass, travel on Expressway is free of charge.

Eleanor Farrell added: “Last year, we invested in 30 new coaches for the Expressway fleet. These state-of-the-art new vehicles offer 4G WI-FI, personal USB charging ports and comfortable reclining leather seats so that our customers can relax for their whole journey. The new coaches are on routes in Cork, Waterford, Limerick and other counties around the country connecting communities right along the western seaboard on some of Expressway’s busiest routes. As we are coming into a very busy time of year, we are encouraging our customers to ensure their journeys are carefully planned ahead and would advise them to pre-book a guaranteed seat on our Expressway services by booking online at expressway.ie.”