Mallow water off

Warning for tomorrow

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is progressing with the Mallow Sewage Network Upgrade Project. As a result of improvement works on Main Street, Mallow, approximately 800 customers may experience a loss of water supply from 7pm on Thursday, 7 July to 7am on Friday, 8 July.

Following the works, it may take an additional two-three hours for the supply to be fully restored to all customers.

The works, being carried out by Ward and Burke Limited on behalf of Irish Water, are part of the Mallow Sewage Network Upgrade Project that will improve water quality in the River Blackwater and benefit homes and businesses in Mallow and the surrounding area.

The impacted areas include the southern side of Main Street from the St. James Avenue Junction to the roundabout on the N20, Emmet Street, Westbrook Court, Kennel Hill Housing Estate and all lanes joining the estate, and all properties out Navigation Road as far as the junction with North Cork Driving School.

Speaking about the works, Eunan Canavan from Irish Water said “This outage is necessary for us to continue with this vital project that will benefit the people of Mallow. A significant investment has been made to improve the network and build a new treatment plant that will improve water quality in the River Blackwater and assist in the long-term social and economic development of Mallow.

“As the water supply returns, there may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

