New Cancer Treatment Launched in Cork

6 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Bon Secours Radiotherapy Cork in Partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre have officially launched Surface Guided Radiation Therapy at the cancer centre in Cork.

Traditional radiation therapy requires patients to receive small, permanent tattoos on their skin to help the radiation therapist position them for treatment and this new technology removes that need. Marks and tattoos historically helped set patients up by providing alignment to the desired treatment area and were used as a guide at each radiation treatment visit, with on average, patients receive three to four tattoos or marks.

Speaking at the launch, Mary Hickey, Operations Manager, said: “At the Bon Secours Radiotherapy Cork in Partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre, we are constantly striving to provide the best possible care for our patients and introducing this SGRT precision technology has enhanced patient safety and comfort.

Ms Hickey continued: “Aside from the technological advances, mark free treatments have a real impact for the patient cosmetically as they will no longer be left with permanent tattoos following cancer treatment. Using a state-of-the-art technology, AlignRT, we’re proud to offer radiation therapy treatment to communities close to home, eliminating the need for these tattoos and skin marks.”