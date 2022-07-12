Where to get your COVID booster in Cork? North Main Street in City and Bantry in West Cork

12 July 2022

By Tom Collins

People aged 65 years and over reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is reminding all those aged 65 years and over that they can still avail of their second COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Anyone due their second Covid-19 booster vaccination can book a booster appointment online at a HSE vaccination centre. Vaccination centres in Tralee, Bantry and North Main street have appointments available to book this week for second Covid-19 booster doses.

We are encouraging everyone who has already had their first booster to get their second booster dose when they become eligible. This second booster will give you the best protection from serious illness caused by COVID-19.

There are still appointments available for people aged 65 and over for second booster vaccinations at our clinics (see list below for more info) and there will also be a number of walk-in clinics available in the North Main Street Vaccination centre:

Bantry Vaccination Centre (P75 TE27) – arrangements for second boosters for over 65s over the next few days:

Friday July 15th: Both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, appointments can be booked on hse.ie.

Saturday July 16th: Both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 12pm and 4pm, appointments can be booked on hse.ie.

North Main Street Vaccination Centre, Cork City Centre (T12 A6WX) – arrangements for second boosters for over 65s over the next few days:

Friday July 15th: Both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 11.30am and 5.00pm.

Saturday July 16th: Both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 1.30pm and 5.00pm.

Sunday July 17th : Both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 9.00am and 5.00pm

The public can also continue to book appointments for other Covid-19 vaccinations for people aged five and over on hse.ie at https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-booster-dose/

HSE Live are available to support with booking if required on Freephone: 1800 700 700.

It is important that you do not go to a vaccination centre if you have Covid-19; if you have symptoms of Covid-19 or if you have been told to self-isolate. It is also important to check your eligibility online on HSE.ie before you book your appointment.

Interval between first round of COVID-19 vaccination and first booster

If you are in the 16+ age group you need to wait three months (at least 90 days) after your first round of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least three months (at least 90 days) after your positive test result.

If you are in the 12-15 age group you need to wait six months (at least 179 days) after receiving your second dose of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least six months (at least 179 days) after your positive test result.

Interval between first booster and second booster

If you are 65 or over, or you are aged 12 and over and have a weak immune system, you should get your second booster at least 4 months (at least 120 days) after your first booster. You can check the date of your last booster on your digital COVID-19 certificate.

If you have had COVID-19 since your first booster, wait at least 4 months after you tested positive or from when your symptoms started.

If you have a weak immune system

People aged 12 years and older who have a weak immune system have previously had one additional dose of vaccine, and were also offered a first booster dose earlier in 2022. Most people in this group are not yet due to have a second booster, and the HSE will issue SMS reminders to people in this group as their second boosters become due over the coming weeks. Clinicians will also be identifying people who have become immunocompromised recently, to be added to this group and the HSE will notify these people that they are eligible.

You can find more information about having a weak immune system and COVID-19 vaccines at https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/weak-immune-system/

Information available on HSE.ie and HSE Live are available to support with booking if required on Freephone: 1800 700 700