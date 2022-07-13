ALDI plants almost 82,000 trees in Cork to mark the opening of new Clonakilty #WestCork store in August

13 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

ALDI’s new store on Inchydoney Road, Clonakilty will open on 25th August

To celebrate the upcoming opening of the new ALDI Clonakilty store next month, the ALDI Cork store staff have teamed up with Green Belt and local landowners Stephen Kiely and Colleen Moore to plant almost 82,000 trees across Dromnagopple, Coolroe East and Gubeen, Co. Cork this month.

ALDI is the first retailer in Ireland to commit to planting 1 million native Irish woodland trees by 2025 in partnership with Green Belt. The native trees will create a wildlife corridor for native species and enhance biodiversity, while also removing more than 160,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over their 100-year life span.

ALDI’s new store in Clonakilty will be situated on Inchydoney Road and will open on August 25th, the same day as the Ballina store, meaning that ALDI’s 151st and 152nd stores will be opened simultaneously. The Clonakilty store has been designed to be environmentally friendly and will be powered by 100% green electricity. It will be ALDI’s 25th store in Co. Cork.

ALDI is the first retailer in Ireland to commit to this level of partnership with the Department of Agriculture’s Woodland Environment Fund (WEF), which is an initiative under which Irish businesses can partner with landowners and the Department to help create new native woodlands in Ireland. It provides additional incentives to plant new native woodlands and supports the Government’s target to plant 22 million new trees a year until 2040.