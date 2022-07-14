Cork cooks invited to join “most imaginative meal-makers” search

14 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In a competition open to all the family, home cooks throughout Cork and beyond are being invited to join a search to find Ireland’s most imaginative meal-makers.

Leading the search is well-known television cook, Donal Skehan, supported by banana importers Fyffes, whose previous collaborations led to the discovery of Ireland’s most creative banana bread bakers and banana dessert makers.

In the competition two years ago, Cobh mum, Gillian Carney was chosen as the nation’s overall ‘best banana bread baker’.

This year, Skehan has broadened his search to include any dish on the menu from first to final course, his invitation being to create the most delicious dish, savoury or sweet, in which a banana is the key ingredient.

Winning creations, to be judged by Skehan, will see rewards presented to the overall winner and best in category entries – including junior entrants, best breakfast, savoury, dessert, no bake and vegan. Entries close August 4th. Details on Facebook and Instagram