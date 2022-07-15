FREE TO USE: €40,000 multi-use games area for basketball and soccer opens at Camden, Crosshaven

15 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A new multi-use games area has been officially opened in Crosshaven, County Cork. The ribbon was cut on the outdoor facility for young people by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins.

The €40,000 multi-use games area provides basketball and soccer facilities free of charge to children and young people. The astroturf pitch and court is located in the Camden area of Crosshaven and is open seven days a week.

The project was funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media via the Sports Capital Funding Programme, and Cork County Council.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said, “I am delighted to launch this fantastic new outdoor project and to see it has been so enthusiastically welcomed by the Crosshaven community. The village has a fantastic playground suitable for younger children and this facility provides an outlet for older children and young people. It is so important for young people to have a free and safe space for a kickabout or play basketball and this space offers just that.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, “The new multi-use games area is just one in a series of developments in Crosshaven. The games area is adjacent to the Camden to Graball Bay trail, which was upgraded earlier this year. That trail connects to the Point Road and on towards the heart of the village trail. With the assistance of government department grant funding sources, Cork County Council has been able to carry out improvements to the trails and recreation amenities about Crosshaven to promote active lifestyle for residents and visitors alike.”

Also present at the launch of the MUGA were members of the Crosshaven Boys and Crosshaven Girls Basketball teams, as well as Elected Members of Cork County Council’s Carrigaline Municipal District.