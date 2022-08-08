The Ultimate Guide to Using CBD Oil for Pain Relief

8 August 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

CBD oil is a new and popular natural remedy for pain relief in Ireland. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike THC, the other main compound in cannabis, CBD does not cause intoxication or a “high.” CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil such as coconut or hemp seed oil.

CBD oil is thought to offer a variety of health benefits, including reducing inflammation and pain. Some people use it to relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression. Some research suggests that it may also help with other health conditions, such as insomnia, epilepsy, and even cancer.

It is important to note that CBD oil is not yet a fully regulated supplement, so it’s important to choose a quality product from a reputable brand. In Ireland Dr. Hemp Me is a good choice. If you’re interested in trying CBD oil for pain relief, continue reading to see if it’s right for you.

What is the CBD cannabinoid?

CBD as a compound is now widely regarded a natural solution for pain relief by many avid users in Ireland, both women and men.

This supplement is derived from the cannabis plant, but from the hemp variety. For this reason CBD products do not contain more than trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis.

CBD oil is available in various product forms, including tinctures, capsules, and topical creams. Even edibles like Gummies or chewing gum are becoming very popular methods of supplementing with hemp daily.

The CBD cannabinoid among others is believed to work by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system. The Endocannabinoid system is a network of receptors and enzymes that are responsible for maintaining homeostasis within the body. This system regulates a variety of physiological and cognitive processes, including appetite, pain-sensation, mood, and memory.

CBD Oil for Pain: how does it work?

The Endocannabinoid system is comprised of two types of receptors, CB1 and CB2. These receptors are found throughout the body, with CB1 receptors being more abundant in the brain and CB2 receptors being more prevalent in the immune system. When cannabinoids (such as those found in marijuana) bind to these receptors, they produce a variety of effects.

CB1 receptors are mostly found in the central nervous system, where they play a role in pain perception, appetite, and mood. When activated, CB1 receptors can lead to an increase in hunger and a decrease in pain sensation.

CB2 receptors are mostly found in the peripheral nervous system and the immune system. When activated, they can help to reduce inflammation.

The Endocannabinoid system also includes a number of enzymes that break down cannabinoids. These enzymes are responsible for clearing cannabinoids from the body once they have been used.

The Endocannabinoid system is a complex network that is responsible for maintaining a variety of important functions within the body. This system is vital for maintaining homeostasis and regulating a variety of physiological and cognitive processes.

Where to Buy in Ireland?

Thankfully in Ireland today, there are many retailers specialising in the sale of CBD supplements. Some operate solely online while others have a physical presence in the form of a shop. Hemp supplements are available in many forms like tinctures (oil), capsules, and topical products. But it is best to shop online in Ireland for Cannabidiol.

There are a few reasons why it is better to buy CBD oil online. First, you have a much wider selection of products to choose from. When you shop online, you can compare products and prices from a variety of different retailers, so you can find the perfect product for your needs. Second, buying online is usually cheaper than buying in person.

Retailers don’t have the same overhead costs as brick-and-mortar stores, so they can pass those savings on to their customers. Finally, when you buy online, you can chat with dedicated CBD experts who specialise in this supplement type.

In many physical stores selling CBD like health food stores or pharmacies, staff members are not necessarily experienced in this supplement and may not be able to provide answers to specific product questions you have.

Guidance on Dosage

Pain and inflammation generally requires high potency CBD such as 20% or 30% CBD oil. Products like ointments or creams can also be combined with milder CBD oils to give the same level of cannabinoids and effects within the body’s Endocannabinoid System. 30mg or more of full-spectrum CBD is a good starting point.

Possible Benefits

CBD oil is thought to be effective in treating various types of pain, including chronic pain.

CBD oil is a promising alternative to traditional pain medications.

CBD oil is said to be helpful in reducing pain and inflammation.

A study done in 2016 showed that CBD oil was effective in reducing chronic inflammation and pain in rats.

CBD oil is also said to be helpful in treating other conditions such as anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

A study done in 2017 showed that CBD oil was effective in treating symptoms of anxiety and depression in people with anxiety disorders.

Safety & Side effects

CBD oil is generally safe to use, with few side effects. The quality and potency can vary from product to product as the industry is not fully regulated as of yet. This means it is important to buy from a store that advocates for product testing and has proof of such testing in the form of laboratory test reports and results. These should be available for customers to review at any time before or after purchase.

FAQs

How long does it take for CBD oil to work for pain?

CBD is a supplement and so this will vary from person to person depending on tolerance, weight and the condition of their health. It is recommended to take CBD oil daily for at least 3 weeks when starting out with supplementation.

How much CBD oil should I take for pain?

30mg or more of a full-spectrum CBD oil or other product.

How often can I take CBD oil for pain?

Once or twice per day depending on the product purchased and guidance from the brand.

Who can benefit from CBD oil for pain?

Any adult who is experiencing pain or inflammation on a regular basis. CBD can be used by anyone for general wellbeing also.

Where is CBD oil legal?

Ireland, the UK, Spain, France, Portugal and Malta as well as many other European countries.

Where does CBD oil come from?

CBD oil is derived from the non-toxic, non-psychoactive hemp plant, a variety of cannabis.