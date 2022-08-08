WATER OFF on Model Farm Road

8 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Kenley Drive, Kenley Close, Kenley Avenue, Cherry Grove, The Belfry, The Orchard, Farranlea Grove, Farranlea Park, The Crescent, Model Farm Road and surrounding areas that as part of the network improvement works being delivered at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, there may be disruption to water supply from 2.30pm to 6.30 pm on Monday, 8 August.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works the water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI100051127