Network Ireland Cork Branch to Focus on Finance for its first event of the autumn schedule

29 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Network Ireland Cork Branch will host its first event of the autumn on Wednesday September 7th this year, with Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey providing the opening address for their Focus on Finance event.

The event will also feature three guest speakers who will offer their expertise on different aspects of finance and takes place from 7 to 9pm in Vertigo, Top Floor of Cork County Hall, with registration free for members and €25 for non-members at https://networkireland.ie/event/focusonfinance-cork2022

Cork County Council provides a broad range of diverse services to approximately 400,000 citizens and Chief Executive Tim Lucey has been at the helm since 2014.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Lucey said he welcomed the opportunity to meet with and engage with business owners from across Cork.

He said: “I look forward to welcoming Network Cork members to Cork County Hall, the HQ of an organisation which is committed fully to equal opportunity for all, as evidenced by the depth and reach of our services and, the extensive range of career pathways available in an equal opportunity environment.

“I look forward to offering an insight to same and also, through our Director of Economic Development and Tourism, Ms. Sharon Corcoran, highlighting the extensive financial and other offerings available from the Council in support of business growth in Cork County,” Mr Lucey added

The Focus on Finance event will then focus on three different aspects of finance – lifestyle financial planning, business finance and financial supports available to businesses.

Under the lens of lifestyle financial planning Elaine Wilson, Financial Planning Director with SurePlan Financial will explore how to manage finances at every age from early 20’s right up to and including retirement.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ms Wilson said: Elaine “With inflationary pressures and increasing living costs it’s never been more important to plan your finances, and with a common sense approach I will provide top tips on how to manage finances and reduce outgoings.”

Director at Grant Thornton Sharon Scanlan will discuss how improving processes within business can positively result in financial gains and will also address how business owners and managers should review the strategy and direction of their businesses to ensure financial success.

Director of Economic Development, Enterprise and Tourism at Cork County Council, Sharon Corcoran will be the final speaker on the night and will offer advice on external financial supports available for businesses.

The event will be mc’d by Miriam Bourke, Senior Retirement Consultant at Invesco Ltd. Ms Bourke has over 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry and was a winner of a 2021 Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Award.

Network Cork president Maria Desmond said: “We are very grateful to Cork County Council for hosting us in County Hall in September. It will be a great opportunity for members to catch up after our August break and to refocus minds on the sometimes challenging topic of finance.”