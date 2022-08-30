Coastal town is running out of water

30 August 2022

By Mary Bermingham

No shortage of sea water, but there is a shortage of drinking water, due to low rainfall this summer so far. Problem exists across West Cork, but Clonakilty has a particularly serious shortage

Due to the continuous and significant increase in demand for water during the recent hot weather, combined with the ongoing low rainfall levels, areas of Clonakilty will see night-time water restrictions reintroduced from tonight from 11pm -7am until further notice.

The restrictions are required to give the reservoir time to replenish and are necessary during this off-peak time, as it is possible that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network and Foxhall Network. High ground and the extremities of the networks would be greatest affected i.e. Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, and Barrick Hill. These areas will experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the restricted period.

A Water Conservation Order has been introduced in West Cork where there are severe water supply issues due to increased demand and Irish Water would again urge communities to play their part in conserving water.

Niall O’Riordan, Operations Lead with Irish Water, said: “Unfortunately, we must take the decision to continue with the night time restrictions as demand continues to increase along with the continuation of dry weather. Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people of Clonakilty, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours.

“We would again like to thank the people of Cork for their support in conserving water, particularly during the ongoing dry weather we are all enjoying this Summer. West Cork water levels in particular are very vulnerable, and we strongly urge everyone to play their part in conserving water. By reducing the water used, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the Summer and into Autumn.”

To help people learn more about saving water we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so the public can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

Irish Water will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 on 1800 278 278 or on the Irish Water website.

There are a number of easy steps to reduce water usage during the hot weather, including:

Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed

Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water

Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.

Report any visible leaks on the public network to Irish Water on the Irish Water website or call 1800 278 278.

Where householders experience very low flow or pressure, lower than neighbouring properties, they may have a service pipe leak. Irish Water’s First-Fix-Free Scheme can help with the location and repair of external leaks. Details are on the IW website or call 1800 278 278.