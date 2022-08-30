Gardai investigate Fatal Traffic Collision at Shannon Park, Carrigaline

30 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Gardaí in Togher are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Cork this morning.

At approximately 11am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car transporter and three cars on the N28 at the Shannon Park roundabout on the Cork side of Carrigaline.

The occupants of one of the cars, a man and woman both understood to be in their 80s, were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. They have since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

The driver of a second car was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injures were not described as life threatening. The drivers of the transporter and third car involved in the collision were both medically assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene and vehicles involved.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N28 in the Shannon Park area between 10:45 and 11am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.