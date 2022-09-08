Three new priests to be ordained in Cork, Cloyne and Ross

8 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, has announced that he intends to ordain three new priests on Wednesday 14th September next, Holy Cross Day, to serve in the United Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne and Ross. The Ordination Service will be held in Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork City at 8 pm.

The three people who are to be ordained – one man and two women – are all currently serving as deacons in the Diocese. The Reverend Jean Carney is serving as curate-assistant in Douglas Union of Parishes, with Frankfield. The Reverend Richard Dring is serving in the ordained local ministry in Carrigaline Union of Parishes. The Reverend Carole Pound is serving in the ordained local ministry in the Abbeystrewry (Skibbereen) Union of Parishes. As priests, they will continue to serve in those places.

Today, the three candidate priests, together with the clergy of the parishes entrusted with their on-going training, are travelling to spend the coming days before the ordination on retreat with the brothers at the Community of the Resurrection – a community founded in 1892, rooted in the Anglican tradition, and formed in a Benedictine round of worship, ministry and hospitality which is based at Mirfield in West Yorkshire.

The Ordination Service on Wednesday, 14th September in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral at 8 p.m. is open to members of the public. The preacher will be the Venerable Adrian Wilkinson, Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, who will shortly leave the Diocese to become Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.