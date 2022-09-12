BALLINCOLLIG: Oriel House Hotel gearing up for busy wedding season

12 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Weddings in Cork

Love is in the air all day at Oriel House Hotel Wedding Showcase Sunday the 18th of September, with their preferred suppliers also exhibiting, guests will contemplate their dream wedding day with expert advice on hand.

Oriel House Hotel will proudly showcase the beautiful Leslie Banqueting Suite, exquisite guest rooms, stunning presidential bridal suite, as well as the renovated Oriel Bar & Bistro. Another feature they have launched is the drinks reception arrivals area in the Oriel old house, an 18th century manor house tastefully appointed with a great contrast of the old and new. Overlooking Ballincollig Regional Park, 10 minutes from the heart of Cork city, just 25 minutes from Cork Airport.

Hosting weddings for over 20 years, with multiple weddings awards their dedicated wedding team have a wealth of experience in hosting everything from intimate weddings to extravagant weddings. From intimate to extravagant weddings the Oriel House Hotel Banqueting Suite can host up to 300 guests for your special day.

Come and see the recently renovated banqueting and arrivals suites, as well as our stunning bridal suite and recently refurbished guest rooms which will be set up to view and see how we can help you make your wedding dream a reality.

See more on www.orielhousehotel.ie/weddings or email weddings@orielhousehotel.ie or call 021 420 8403