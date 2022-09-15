7 Cork companies recognised for sustainability by Bord Bia @VeloRoasters @hassetts_bakery @ClonakiltyBP

15 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Origin Green Gold Membership Awards recognise Cork companies for sustainability excellence – Bord Bia announces 55 Origin Green Gold Members for 2022

Origin Green, Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme, has awarded 55 food and drink companies Gold Membership in recognition of their industry leading sustainability ambitions in 2022. Seven Cork companies were awarded Gold Membership at the event; Bantry Bay Seafoods, Clonakilty Food Co, Dairygold Food Ingredients, Hassetts Bakers & Confectioners, Nutrition Supplies, Staunton Foods Ltd, Velo Coffee Roasters.

The annual Gold Member event, now in its third year, acknowledges the efforts of companies which have achieved exceptional annual performance on their sustainability targets in areas such as raw material sourcing; water and energy efficiency; waste reduction; packaging; and social sustainability based on the assessment of its independent verification authority, Mabbett.

Since the establishment of the awards in 2020, 130 Irish food and drink companies have been awarded Gold Membership. The number of awardees has increased year on year, highlighting the meaningful focus that companies are giving to their sustainability efforts in response to the urgency of climate change and the need for sustainable food production. This year, three companies are being recognised for their third consecutive year of Origin Green Gold Membership – Butler’s Chocolates in Dublin, Norfish in Co Donegal, and Slaney Foods in Wexford.

Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green and Sustainable Assurance at Bord Bia, said: “The aim of Origin Green and its members is to inspire the entire Irish food and drink industry towards sustainable production, and it gives me great pleasure to announce 55 new Gold Members for 2022. Our annual Gold Member event, now in its third year, recognises the efforts of companies which have achieved exceptional annual performance across their sustainability targets. It’s wonderful to see the range of awardees from all areas of the industry this year, as the assessment of Gold Membership allows smaller companies to be recognised alongside large organisations for the strength of their sustainability achievements. Since the inception of the Gold Membership in 2020, it has strengthened the ambition of our members and encouraged Irish food and drink companies to increase their sustainability efforts in order differentiate themselves from the competition in the marketplace.”

Michael Murphy, Interim CEO at Bord Bia, said: “As the world’s only national food and drink sustainability programme, Origin Green is instrumental in proving and improving sustainability across our industry and demonstrating this to customers around the world. It’s wonderful to see this acceleration of sustainability actions thrive across our food and drink sector, as we celebrate and recognise the exceptional sustainability results of our 55 Gold Members today.”

The 55 companies represent sectors such as seafood and aquaculture, dairy, meat, confectionary, beverages, and horticulture.

Ten years since this world leading programme was launched, Origin Green holds the unique position of being the only sustainability programme globally to measure and monitor sustainability across the entire national food supply chain. Since its inception in 2012, Origin Green has grown to collaborate with 55,000 farms and over 300 leading Irish food and drink companies to prove and improve their sustainability practices to meet the evolving needs of global customers and consumers.

Origin Green Gold Members 2022

Through independent verification, the companies below were awarded Origin Green Gold Membership in 2022:

ABP Foods

Arthur Mallon Foods

Aurivo

Ballykilcavan Brewing Company

Bantry Bay Seafoods

Butlers Chocolates

Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers

Clonakilty Food Co

Dairygold Food Ingredients

Dawn Meats Group

Divilly’s Ltd

Dole plc

Drioglann Sliabh Liag CGA

E Flahavan & Sons Ltd

East Coast Bakehouse

Epicom Food Limited trading as Complex Nutrition

Errigal Bay

Feldhues GmbH

Filligans Ltd

Finnegan’s Farm

Greenhill Fruit Farm Ltd

Hassetts Bakers & Confectioners

Ice Cream Treats Ltd

Irish Distillers

Kearney’s Home Baking

Keelings

Kepak Group

Kerry Fish (IRL) U.C. / Quinlans Fish / Kenmare Select

Kerry Group

Killowen Farm

Kinnegar Brewing

Kush Seafarms Ltd

Lee Strand Cooperative Creamery Ltd

McCormack Family Farms

Meade Farm Group

Meitheal Trá na Rinne Teo

Molloy’s Abbeytown Ltd / Honest Bakery

Murphys Home Bakery

Newgrange Gold

Niks Tea Limited

Norfish Ltd

Nutramara Ltd

Nutrition Supplies

Ornua

Pearse Lyons Distillery

Rockfield Dairy Ltd

Sam Dennigan and Company UC

Simpli Baked

Slaney Foods

Staunton Foods Ltd

The Culinary Food Group

The Foods of Athenry

The White Hag

Velo Coffee Roasters

Wexford Home Preserves