DID Electrical open Cork store

17 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

DID Electrical are to open a new store at Turners Cross Retail Park, the brand-new over 10,000-square foot store is due to open this Autumn and will be the second store for the family-owned Irish retailer in County Cork with Bandon being home to the first (that was a former Flor Griffin unit).

A new store opening means significant investment and job opportunities for the local community, over 20 permanent jobs will be created at DID Electricals’ Turner’s Cross store, with roles ranging from Assistant Managers to Sales Advisors, Branch Administrators, and more.

Commenting on the opening Ken Fox, Managing Director, DID Electrical said “We’re delighted to be opening a second store in Cork, giving us the opportunity to create jobs and support the local community further. I encourage anyone in the area to apply for the vacancies available as they will have an excellent opportunity for career progression within DID Electrical. It’s an exciting time for DID Electrical as we continue to grow our brick-and-mortar footprint in Ireland, supported by our online offer to meet our customers’ evolving needs. We’re looking forward to opening the doors and welcoming new customers to a great in-store experience and the biggest brands we’re famous for at the best prices.”

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the growing DID Electrical family, you can apply for the available vacancies on their website at www.did.ie/careers and if you have any questions, you can contact their Human Resource team at careers@did.ie.