FARMING NEWS: Dairygold confirms August Milk Price

17 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Dairygold has maintained the August Quoted Milk Price at 57.5cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

This milk price equates to an average August farm gate milk price of 64.8cpl, based on average August milk solids, achieved by Dairygold Milk Suppliers.

The Quoted Milk Price for August based on EU Standard constituents of 3.4% Protein and 4.2% Butterfat is 62.7cpl.

A Company spokesperson commented that “dairy markets have continued to be flat in recent weeks as we now see the effect of inflation on demand. Market returns remain at historic highs and this is reflected in the continuous strong milk price being paid. The Society will continue to maximise the value of milk returns to recognise the significant increases in input costs to milk suppliers this year. The Dairygold Board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis”.