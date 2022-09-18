Plenty of courses at Cork College of FET’s Bishopstown Campus

18 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork College of FET’s Bishopstown Campus recently launched a video outlining their Local Training Initiative courses aimed at jobseekers in communities all across Cork city and county.

The full-time courses are aimed at anyone aged 18 to 35 years who is unemployed and seeking employment or to progress to higher education, covering a variety of skill areas such as music, office procedures, IT Skills, FAI soccer, Horticulture, Sport and Recreation, Culinary Skills and tourism. There are 14 QQI-accredited initiatives to choose from, and courses are delivered on a year-round basis.

Based in community settings across all areas of Cork city and county, students can achieve their qualifications in less than one year while retaining the social welfare payment they are currently receiving.

The courses come at no cost to participants, and are designed to instill confidence, build personal development and encourage participation and learning. With inclusivity in mind, the initiatives provide opportunities for learners who are unable to participate in other training for personal, social, and geographic reasons.

All programmes are delivered by professional tutors with experience in their chosen field who are accustomed to working with students on their individual journeys of educational, personal and professional development, skills which are crucial for the working world.

Speaking at the video launch, Chief Executive, Denis Leamy said: “Our Local Training Initiative provides jobseekers with the professional and personal skillset to transition to further education or employment. We want to empower those who are unable to commit to other forms of training. For example, our Good Shepherd initiative is aimed at women and girls from 16 years who may have chaotic lives and are unable to access mainstream education. Each of our initiatives are tailor-made to suit each individual participants’ needs.”

Courses are available at campuses on North Monastery Road , Farrenferis, Tramore Road, Carrigaline, Donnybrook, Blackrock, Midleton, Charleville, Youghal, Mallow, Macroom and Duhallow.