Oriel House Hotel completes refurbishments

18 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Oriel House Hotel boasts 99 guest bedrooms, along with a leisure centre, and Talbot Tiger Kids Club.

The 4 Star Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig invites you to discover the exciting new design transformation of their Deluxe family guestrooms. The Talbot Collection’s 4-star Oriel House Hotel worked with Richard Duggan of Transcend Interiors, to create true luxury and style in the form of the new Deluxe Family Rooms, allong with the Ellis & Tobin Collection meeting/conference rooms.

The guest rooms are designed with the corporate and leisure traveller in mind. The deluxe family rooms are made up of 21 deluxe double and single bedrooms as well as deluxe family rooms that can cater for families of up to five people.

Both collection and the new deluxe family room refurbishments follow their own distinctive theme which runs through the rooms and continues onto the corridors. Each room has hand-picked statement pieces and furniture, instead of standard hotel furniture.

The historic Georgian manor house, a charming, listed building that dates back to 1805, stands proudly next to the modern spacious lobby, while the chic guest bedrooms and grand ballroom all “provide the perfect mix of comfort and opulence”. Those that tie the knot in the Oriel House Hotel receive the royal treatment in the expansive Honeymoon Suite, situated in the 18th Century tower, where the happy couple can enjoy total luxury during their stay. Event hosts in search of something a little different also have the option of hosting their guests inside the stunning Leslie Suite.

Oriel House Hotel is a great base point for an array of activities and attractions in the local area including Fota Wildlife Park, Blarney Castle & Gardens, Farran Woods & ZipLine and Ballincollig Regional Park, to name just a few.

Oriel House Hotel also house’s one of Cork’s most popular eateries The Oriel Bar & Bistro, where the Head Chef is Ian O’Reilly

The 4-star Oriel House Hotel, a proud member of the Talbot Collection, which includes The Midleton Park Hotel in East Cork.