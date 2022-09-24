Beara peninsula on TG4

24 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Slí na mBeaglaoich – TG4 from Sunday 25th September 9.30pm

In this brand-new series of Slí na mBeaglaoich, father and son duo Breanndán and Cormac Ó Beaglaoich will once again take on an epic Irish musical journey together in their beloved campervan, Beauty. This time around, they will travel along a stunning route through Cork all the way to Wicklow, immersing themselves in the rich musical and cultural tapestry of the South and Southeast of Ireland.

They take on a route through four of Ireland’s most stunning coastal counties, in search of great stories, tunes, songs and of course, meeting with some incredible characters along the way.

Setting off from their home in Kerry towards West Cork in episode one, travelling all the way towards East Cork in episode two, then onto Waterford for episode three, and finishing in Wexford and Wicklow for episode four, their journey will take in some of the most beautiful, quirky, and historically interesting sites along this stunning coastal route which takes in two of our major Gaeltacht areas in search or great stories, tunes, songs and of course, meeting with some incredible characters along the way.

Slí na mBeaglaoich will be broadcast on Sunday nights at 9.30pm, beginning on 25th September 2022.