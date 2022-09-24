Two Cork businesses among Grow with ALDI 2022 winners

24 September 2022

By Mary Bermingham

The Sibly Food Co. and Hanley’s Pudding now stocked in ALDI stores nationwide

ALDI has announced the winners of this years’ Grow with ALDI programme with two small Cork businesses among five artisan suppliers to secure contracts with the retailer.

Undertaken in partnership with Bord Bia, and now in its fifth year, the Grow with ALDI programme provides mentorship and retail support to Irish producers offering unrivalled access to Irish consumers across a network of 152 ALDI stores nationwide.

The Sibly Food Co. and Hanley’s Puddings are flying the flag for the rebel county with their products available on shelves in ALDI stores nationwide now.

Based in Ballydesmond, Co. Cork, The Sibly Food Co. have received a contract that will see their Energy Balls added to ALDI’s award-winning core range. A healthy snack made from all-natural ingredients, these energy balls are designed to fuel people through workouts, sports or even that afternoon slump at work.

At the age of 21, Matthew Collins set up a stall at his local Christmas Market in Cork and that was the start of The Sibly Food Company. With the help of #GrowWithAldi, Matthew's delicious energy balls are on Aldi shelves now! With thanks to @Aldi_Ireland. pic.twitter.com/fHLt7lVFbr — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) May 22, 2022

Matthew Collins of The Sibly Food Co, Ballydesmond commented: “I cannot express how grateful I am to ALDI for believing in The Sibly Food Co. products and for believing in me. The Grow with ALDI experience has been a dream come true from start to finish. Having the opportunity to showcase our product to a national audience for a two-week period back in May was a dream come true and now to be offered a permanent contract as part of the core range is beyond my wildest dreams. We can’t wait for our energy balls to become a staple of customers weekly shops!”

Hanley’s Puddings, a family-run business in Mitchelstown, has signed a seasonal contract that will see its pudding roulade available for a limited period in ALDI stores nationwide in stores now. This delicious product is made using an old family recipe that has been perfected over 120 years and passed down for generations. It is the perfect addition to any breakfast or weekend brunch.

Anthony Considine of Hanley’s Puddings said: “We are delighted to be among this year’s Grow with ALDI winners. We have relished every second of taking part in this year’s programme and believe it has helped us grow even stronger as a business. We thank ALDI for all their support and look forward to seeing customers reactions as our famous pudding roulade hits shelves in 152 stores across the country!”

The winners of Grow with ALDI were selected following a rigorous and competitive process that saw more than 200 suppliers apply to participate in the programme. In May, each of the 24 finalists had their products go on sale in all 152 ALDI stores nationwide for a limited two-week period. Now, the five winners, who span the length and breadth of the country, will have their products hit shelves more permanently enabling customers to sample the finest Irish artisan food fare at truly unbeatable prices they won’t find anywhere else.

See below for the full list of Grow with ALDI 2022 winners:

The Sibly Food Co. Matthew Collins Energy Balls Cork Cully’s Bakery Brían Cully Iced Cherry Log Cavan Vale & Acre Fiona O’Dwyer Sausage Rolls Tipperary Hanley’s Puddings Anthony Considine Pudding Roulade Cork Builín Blasta Heather Connolly Smoked Onion Mayo Galway

Through the Grow with ALDI scheme, ALDI cements its continued commitment to championing small Irish businesses and quality produce.