Cork’s Sandra O’Malley Appointed Chairperson of LauraLynn Children’s Hospice

25 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sandra O’Malley as Chairperson of their Board of Directors. LauraLynn provides a ‘Community of Care’ that comprises the only children’s hospice in Ireland (LauraLynn Children’s Hospice Service) as well as two local disability services (LauraLynn Disability Services). LauraLynn is based in Leopardstown in Dublin. The hospice service also includes a satellite service providing community-based in-the-home-care to Cork and Kerry families and operates from a base in Mallow, Cork.

Ms O’Malley, originally from county Cork, is an experienced Health and Social Care Risk Management Consultant with extensive medico-legal experience. Sandra is a qualified solicitor who has specialised in medical litigation and healthcare risk management.

Ms O’Malley, joined the LauraLynn Board on 18th December 2017 and has been Chairperson of the Quality Risk and Safety Subcommittee since commencing. She became a Trustee in October 2020 and was ratified as the charity’s first female Chairperson at LauraLynn’s AGM on 14th June this year.

Commenting on her appointment to Chair, Sandra says, “I’m really excited to take on this new role on LauraLynn’s board. I am passionate about the work that LauraLynn does, the people and families they support and the pivotal role the organisation plays in healthcare in Ireland. I am really excited to lead the Board as the organisation moves forward to further realise the ambition for growth and excellence that the strategic plan embodies. LauraLynn has done so much to improve the lives of so many children, families and young people and I am delighted to lead the Board and its members in this next phase as we continue to do so.’’

LauraLynn CEO, Kerry McLaverty commented; “We’re delighted to have Sandra step into the role of Chairperson of our Board of Directors. Sandra has been a really valued member of the board for a number of years now. Sandra brings a wealth of experience with extensive medical legal experience underpinned by her qualification as a solicitor. It is a very exciting time of growth for LauraLynn and we are excited to work with Sandra as she takes on this new role. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the out-going Chairman, Niall McHugh. Niall served two terms as chairperson and his commitment and dedication to LauraLynn over those years is so appreciated. Niall chaired the board during some big milestone moments for the organisation, celebrating a decade of care, securing statutory core funding for the first time, and opening our first satellite service.’’

Since opening September 2011, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice has cared for more than 592 children and their families.