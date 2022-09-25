6 Best Universities in Ireland

25 September 2022

By Phil Collins

news@TheCork.ie

Higher Education in Ireland: A Selection of the Best Universities From Essay Service Expert Phil Collins

Ireland is one of the top-ranked countries, making it a popular destination for international students. If you are planning to pursue higher education in Ireland, it is best to learn about the different options and choose wisely.

Studying in Ireland can be a little expensive, but there are scholarship programs to help you cover your educational costs.

Studying in Ireland can be a little expensive, but there are scholarship programs to help you cover your educational costs.

Of course, you will need to go through the admission process and prepare an essay as a part of it. After all, renowned universities attract a large number of applicants, so consider how to stand out in this competition.

And if you’ve already taken care of it and crafted an impeccable application, let’s explore what Ireland offers for students.

The Cream of the Crop

We've composed this list based on the most reliable world rankings. Yet, it just gives you a headstart for your college search. You have to consider other factors too and visit colleges before finalizing one. Now, look at the selection of universities below to make the first impression about these institutions.

Trinity College Dublin

Trinity College Dublin has been a top-ranking college for years. It ranked 101th in 2022 and 98th in 2023 QS World University Rankings. It has been the most popular institution amongst international students worldwide. Trinity College houses around 18,000 students across its three faculties.

This college can be on the top of your list owing to the range of courses it offers in major disciplines. Besides, you can meet leading professors from various parts of the world. The college houses students and staff from more than 100 countries. It’s a perfect opportunity to understand diverse cultures and make friends with varied backgrounds.

University College Dublin

The University of Dublin is Ireland’s largest university, spread across 130 hectares. It has over 30,000 students, out of which around 4,000 students come from 136 countries across the globe. UCD is a great place to explore cultural and intellectual diversity and observe top-notch education standards.

UCD is Ireland’s 2nd best university after Trinity and is ranked 181st in the world by QS World University Rankings. It’s also recognized as one of the best institutions for around 38 subjects globally. UCD is Europe’s leading research-led university that tops in graduate employability.

University of Galway

Previously known as National University of Ireland, Galway is Ireland’s 3rd best university, ranked 270th in the world by QS World University Rankings. It is one of the oldest and largest research-led universities in Ireland, with over 19,000 students, 17% of which come from 122 countries.

The university hosts a range of various courses across multiple disciplines. It supports online and offline learning and offers part-time courses for working professionals. You will find yourself learning from the world’s leading instructors if you pursue your higher education from here.

University College Cork

University College Cork was ranked 298th in 2022. However, it has now slipped down to 303rd in 2023 in QS World University Rankings. Even so, it has managed to remain the fourth-best university in Ireland and attracts 3,300 students from over 100 countries.

Situated in Ireland’s second-largest city, UCC offers a total of 120 degree and professional courses. Along with research-led education, students get to explore and enjoy the city’s amusements in their free time.

Dublin City University

Ranked among the top 500 universities in the world, Dublin City University stands 471st in QS World University Rankings. DCU is known for its unconventional approach to education and innovative strategies. The university aims to deliver excellent academic values. So, the institution promotes research and entrepreneurial learning through its diverse courses.

DCU has a range of research centers under its belt in

plasma technology;

machine translation;

cellular biotechnology;

chemical sensors and biosensors;

neuro-therapeutics;

biomedical diagnostics;

telecommunications;

adaptive information technology.

Among 11,500 students, DCU draws around 2,000 international students from 116 countries.

University of Limerick

Even though the University of Limerick is ranked 531-540 in QS World University Rankings, it has strong links to industries and businesses. Thus, the institution boasts a 15% higher employment rate than Ireland’s average. The university’s curriculum focuses on advanced learning relevant to Ireland’s socioeconomic development.

The University’s Cooperative Education program allows one to develop practical skills for employment. Around 2,000 students get hired as part of their undergraduate degree program every year. That’s why the University of Limerick is one of the most preferred institutions for aspiring professionals.

Conclusion

If you dream of pursuing higher education in Ireland, know that it is a land of research-intensive universities to fuel your career growth. Ireland stands amongst the top-ranked countries for its standard of education and lifestyle privileges. You not only get to learn from the world’s leading professionals but also receive ample career opportunities.

So, consider your budget, lifestyle, and other preferences and shortlist universities based on that. Good luck choosing your ideal university in Ireland!