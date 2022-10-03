Automation: The Future of Startups

3 October 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Automation is the process of introducing technologies designed to reduce human intervention. This can include the use of robots in manufacturing and the application of AI in driverless cars. Over time, as technology has improved, automation has become more convenient and efficient. In business, automation allows companies to save costs and streamline their business processes, gaining a competitive advantage.

For startups, saving costs is incredibly important, as the vast majority of startups will fail within five years. Competition is also fierce, with startups often having to compete with existing firms that have much larger budgets and more experience within the industry. As a result, automation can be an excellent equaliser when used correctly.

Automation can be used for anything from data analysis to production and even marketing. Online Marketing Automation Company Might helps businesses automate their digital marketing processes, allowing them to reach their target audience online and increase their brand presence. Automation helps startups take their business to the next level, and the technology is improving each year.

Automation Being Used by Startups

All over the world, thousands of businesses across a wide range of industries are making use of software and automation tools to deliver the next big thing. These tools can be used by the smallest remote startups and some of the largest unicorns pulling in huge investments. Automation really is the future of business, and here are some examples of it in action.

Workflow Automation

Tools such as Zapier offer startups the opportunity to connect lots of different work apps and complete simple tasks so they don’t have to. It takes a lot of the admin out of jobs and allows employees to focus on the important things. With Zapier installed and set up, it will tell your work app to complete an action when something happens in another app. For example, you can program it to notify the sales team by sending a text alert when an email notification from a potential lead comes through.

Workflow automation helps to create a more efficient workplace but it also ensures that things don’t get overlooked. There’s no way that a message can be missed unless the tool wasn’t set up properly, and it means that everyone can work more efficiently. When running a startup with only a few people and trying to keep costs down, efficiency is one of the most important things to take care of.

AI Content Creation

Creating and publishing content helps companies gain exposure online and can assist in generating leads and traffic. However, it can be a difficult task to always come up with new content to create and publish at the right times. AI tools could be the answer, allowing startups to quickly create content on the topic of choice. This can then be scheduled to be published at preset times to reach the right audience.

AI tools that use natural language processing are now more intelligent than ever and capable of creating natural and engaging content. These tools analyse vast amounts of data from all over the web to deliver relevant content on the latest trends and stories.

Customer Service

Customer service is essential for direct-to-consumer businesses that want to build trust. Consumers need to be able to ask questions and find out more about the product, service and brand before they spend their money. However, it’s often expensive, especially for startups. To save costs, some startups are opting for AI chat services which replace traditional customer service representatives.

Chatbots can answer common questions from customers and provide the information they need. If required, they can also be backed up by a real human representative and will help a business gain the trust of potential customers.