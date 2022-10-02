2 October 2022, Sunday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

10th IndieCork Festival: The festival of independent filmmaking runs from October 2nd to 9th

IndieCork, which is celebrating its 10th birthday, kicks off this Sunday with a huge programme of events. Festival-goers will be spoilt for choice with local, national and international films, an eclectic mix of live music, workshops and panel discussions.

The festival is book-ended by two powerful films by female directors. It opens on Sunday at The Gate Cinema with ‘Vicky,’ a compelling documentary directed by Sasha King about health campaigner Vicky Phelan. IndieCork’s closing documentary on October 9th is ‘Aisling Trí Néallaibh : Clouded Reveries’ – directed by Ciara Nic Chormaic, it’s an intimate exploration of acclaimed writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s world and creative process.

In between, there are some not-to-be-missed series of shorts; both homegrown and international, with highlights including Traveller Shorts (made in conjunction with the Cork Traveller Women’s Network), Irish Horror Shorts, and a packed programme of World Shorts. As part of the festival, the Screen Composers Guild of Ireland will host a panel on ‘Composing For Short Film,’ a session aimed not only at composers, but at directors seeking to work with composers.

Other highlights for this year’s IndieCork include ‘I am the Tigress,’ a unique documentary about performer Tischa Thomas and her ambition to become a world-class bodybuilder. Tischa will visit Cork for the airing of the documentary on October 5th and will participate in a Q&A session afterwards. Another visiting director is Toby Amies, who’ll be in Cork on October 8th for the screening of the brilliant and compelling rock documentary ‘Court of the Crimson King,’ about legendary band King Crimson and Robert Fripp.

Festival co-director Úna Feely is excited that the 10th version of IndieCork is shaping up to be so special: “We’re incredibly proud of this year’s programme which genuinely has something for everyone. It’s an honour to be able to put a spotlight on independent filmmaking, from showcasing homegrown talent with our ‘Made in Cork’ series, to bringing some great directors to Cork for screenings and discussions. It’s going to be a special festival this year, and we thank all the contributors for making it so.”

IndieCork also puts a strong emphasis on the social side of the festival and on emerging filmmakers’ career development; the Blacknight Festival Centre at The Roundy will host talks, workshops, music and networking events. Festival co-director Mick Hannigan said: “We are delighted to have such a vibrant Blacknight Festival Centre at The Roundy this year, one of Cork’s most popular venues. We offer these learning opportunities to filmmakers, a unique chance to meet international film festival programmers, and also a key place to socialise and network at the festival. We are grateful to Blacknight for supporting this venture, and to The Roundy for hosting us.”

Music has always been a key element of IndieCork and this year is no exception – The Blacknight Festival Centre at The Roundy is also where you’ll see live performances spanning multiple musical genres, with TANK providing a night of improvisation, experimentation and exploration in film, music, and sound art. Legendary Cork band Boa Morte will also perform while John Byrne will provide an evening of rare vinyl music.

In addition to the programme which runs from October 2nd to 9th, there will be an online offering from October 2nd to 16th. The festival is sponsored by Blacknight Solutions, Ireland’s largest web host and domain registrar. IndieCork is Ireland’s only arts festival in shared ownership, meaning that members own the festival and have a say in its development.

Tickets are now on sale at The Gate Cinema at www.gatecinemas.com. Full programme details are available at www.indiecork.com