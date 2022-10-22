22 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune is urging young Irish people not to miss out on the chance to win a month’s free travel across Europe.

There are just a few days to go until Tuesday’s (25th October) deadline for applications to the DiscoverEU scheme, which is currently open to those born in 2004.

35,000 travel passes are on offer Europe-wide, and they can be used for up to 30 days between next March and February 2024.

MEP Clune says “this a fantastic opportunity for those aged 17 and 18 to help cut the cost of their travel plans, but the deadline is approaching fast.

DiscoverEU gives young people from all backgrounds the chance to travel around the continent, predominantly by train, discovering new cultures and building new friendships.

Many of those who have used the scheme in the past say it boosted their independence and self-confidence.

It also introduces young people to the possibilities of green transport, helping the EU’s commitment to tackle climate change through train travel and public transport.”

DiscoverEU is part of the Erasmus+ programme, full details and an online application form can be found on the EU’s European Youth Portal https://youth.europa.eu/discovereu_en