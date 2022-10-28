Upgrade to Mallow swimming pool

28 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea has welcomed the announcement that Cork County Council has appointed JODA Engineering to lead a Multidisciplinary Design Team who will provide the necessary expertise to prepare a full and comprehensive Final Design, Tender, Construction and Certification Complete for the proposed Mallow Pool Extension and Upgrade at New Road, Mallow, Co. Cork.

Cllr. O’Shea highlighted how this development will support the wider community “Swimming pools offer a means of social interaction, relaxation and stress relief. They give an opportunity to participate in aerobic, yet low-impact exercise. Swimming pools also increase safety in the community and as an island surrounded by water, swimming is not just exercise; it is a life-saving skill. Competition and camaraderie with other groups in tournaments and swim meets provide an alternative sporting option.”

The existing Pool Building was opened in 1996, is 1,150 SqM in floor area, and comprises a steel framed structure on a reinforced concrete substructure/ground floor/pool tank with an insulated metal roof with masonry block faced cavity external walls, solid block internal walls, aluminium external glazing, hardwood internal joinery, a range of internal finishes including extensive tiling to reflect a normal pool building environment together with extensive Mechanical and Electrical Services Installations to including air handling and pool filtration.

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty added, “JODA Engineering will be required to achieve Cork County Council’s main objectives for the scheme which is to upgrade the existing building in terms of its thermal efficiency/energy rating and to reduce maintenance, to provide well controlled modern changing facilities which are efficient and safe, to expand and improve staff facilities, to expand and supplement the existing leisure facilities and to extend/upgrade the Mechanical and Electrical Services Installations to provide economies and efficiencies in terms of the day to day building operations.”