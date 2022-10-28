Cork Airport Set To Welcome 43,000 Passengers This October Bank Holiday Weekend

28 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

This bank holiday weekend, Cork Airport is the international gateway to the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

Munster’s busiest and best-connected international airport strongly positioned to exceed growth expectations this year

Cork Airport — October 26, 2022 — Cork Airport will welcome 43,000 passengers this October Bank Holiday weekend, with Thursday, October 27 anticipated to be the busiest day when over 8,000 passengers will fly into and out of Munster’s busiest airport. Total passenger traffic this weekend will represent an 95% recovery on the last comparable October Bank Holiday weekend in 2019, when 45,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport.

This weekend, Cork city will play host to the internationally renowned Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Cork Airport is proud to be an official Festival Partner this year and passengers arriving at Cork Airport will be treated to a taste of the jazz with performances from the Swing Bandits, the Lamarotte Jazz Band and the Blarney Brass and Reed Band on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Over the course of the weekend, the ever-popular ‘Jazz Bus’ will visit Cork Airport to entertain both departing and arriving passengers. Cork Airport has a proud tradition of being the international gateway to the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival since the festival’s establishment in 1978, welcoming famous festival participants over the years including Ella Fitzgerald, Ronnie Scott, Cleo Laine and Oscar Peterson, amongst many others.

The October Bank Holiday weekend also marks the start of Cork Airport’s Winter Schedule of flights. This winter, over 1.1 million seats are available to book to 27 destinations across Europe and the UK, served by 5 airlines.

Commenting, Acting Manager Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said:

“Cork Airport is preparing to welcome 43,000 arriving and departing passengers this October Bank Holiday weekend, many of those arriving for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Cork Airport is particularly pleased to be a proud partner of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, one of the most important events on the event calendar on Leeside and a significant event for the wider Cork economy. 43,000 passengers represent a 95% recovery on the 2019 October Bank Holiday weekend. This is a resounding testament to the rebound of passenger traffic at Cork Airport as we continue our growth as Munster’s busiest and best-connected international airport.”

Passengers intending to travel this weekend are advised to allow sufficient time for a pleasant airport experience. The October Bank Holiday weekend is forecast to be one of the busiest bank holidays this year. Cork Airport strongly advises passengers to arrive at least two hours before their flight is due to depart and to allow additional time if checking-in a bag at the airport. Passengers are encouraged to refer to corkairport.com for helpful tips on how to prepare for airport security – in particular, with reference to liquid restrictions in carry-on bags. Passengers intending to travel are also reminded that daylight savings time ends this Sunday, October 30 and that the clocks go back an hour when planning their journey to the airport.