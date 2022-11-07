Christy Moore to perform in Cork #LiveAtTheMarquee

7 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

What: Live at the Marquee Cork

When: Saturday 17 June 2023

Tickets: will go on sale Thursday 10th November at 9am

Today legendary singer/song writer Christy Moore announced he will return again to play a date Live at the Marquee Cork next June.

One of the most compelling and inspirational musicians Ireland has ever seen, Christy has a universal fan base and still continues to entertain, cementing him as an Irish icon. It is his deep urge to connect with the listener and to transmit the meaning of the songs he sings that has endeared him to audiences of all ages. Christy has released 30 solo albums from Paddy on the Road (1969) through to his multi-platinum pair of live albums, On the Road and Magic Nights (2017 & 2019).

Christy’s latest album is Flying Into Mystery released 2021 (Hot Press Folk Album of the Year)

Tickets for Christy Moore Live at the Marquee Cork go on sale this Thursday 10 November at 9am through www.ticketmaster.ie