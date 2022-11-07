Parts of Cork City may flood – especially around high tide at 4.48pm

7 November 2022, Monday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Following from yesterday’s flood warning, Cork City Council is advising the public to be extremely cautious as severe weather remains forecast for Cork City today, alongside warnings for high tides over the coming days which will cause localised flooding and disruption to traffic.

The City Council’s Flood Assessment Team (FAT) met again this morning to review the latest meteorological information and is warning that this evening’s high tide (16.48, today Monday 7 November 2022) will cause widespread flooding in low-lying areas of Cork City, with associated impacts on traffic flow at this time.

This afternoon we expect significant traffic disruption from 4:30pm and would ask members of the public to please adhere to Road Closures and diversions during this time to ensure safe travel. If possible, please avoid traveling during this evening’s high tide.

Areas likely to suffer localised flooding during high tides this evening include: South Mall (South Side), Morrison’s Quay, Union Quay, Lower Glanmire Road, Horgan’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay, South Terrace, Rutland Street, and Sawmill Street.

High tide times of note are as follows:

Day Date Morning High Tide Evening High Tide Monday 07/11/2022 16:48 Tuesday 08/11/2022 05:08 17:25

Road closures and traffics restrictions are planned be in place at these locations during these times. Please note that following flooding, water may remain on our roads for some time, please drive with caution and allow for additional travel time.

Cork City Council is asking local Businesses, Property and home-owners in the affected areas to take the appropriate measures to protect their premises.

A limited supply of sandbags are available for local businesses and members of the public, today at Tramore Valley Park from 10 am until 4 pm.

Cork City Council is continuing to monitor the situation closely; please stay alert for further updates.