‘Frasers’ opens on ground floor of former Debenhams at Mahon Point Shopping Centre

7 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Frasers is not a familiar name in Ireland, but it soon will be. Frasers Group plc (formerly known as Sports Direct International plc) is a large British retail and intellectual property group, named after its ownership of the department store chain ‘House of Fraser’

A visually impressive new ‘Frasers’ store opened late last week on the ground floor of Mahon Point Shopping Centre. It occupies the former Debenhams unit. This weekend we visited the store and saw the high footfall. The re-opening of the unit allows shoppers to enter Mahon Point from its back carpark, something that is appreciated during the rainy winter season, so its hard to tell if those in the store were passing through, or were opening their wallets, but either way the vibe is positive, and many retailers in Cork City centre must wish they had this level of traffic.

Designed as an aspirational place to explore and shop, Frasers Cork” boasts an unrivalled range of beauty, fashion, home, premium and contemporary accessories and childrenswear”.

David Epstein, Managing Director, Luxury & Premium for Frasers Group commented:

“Our ambitious elevation and expansion plans for Frasers demonstrate the scale of our strategy and dedication to the brands future, as we continue to invest and enhance our presence across the UK & Europe. Frasers Cork opens as a modern and engaging retail space, which we’re excited to open following the recent opening of Frasers Newbridge last month.”

The store houses a sleek and modern beauty playground – featuring some of the most coveted beauty, skincare, and fragrance brands in the industry including iconic favourites such as Estée Lauder, Clarins, Clinique, YSL, and Dermalogica.

Outside of beauty, the store features impressive ready-to-wear collections from a comprehensive mix of hundreds of brands across womenswear, menswear, and

childrenswear. Frasers’ womenswear offering boasts an impressive mix of brands from iconic global names to the most current contemporary labels. Tommy Hilfiger, Levis, and Barbour sit alongside Ganni, Sporty & Rich, Good American, Kitri and Agolde – providing an extensive offering for consumers to explore.

Frasers’ menswear offering boasts fashion, shoes, and accessories from some of the world’s best-known brands including, Boss, CP Company, Levis, Barbour and Hugo. Further bolstering the menswear offering, the store houses a tailoring proposition, with brands including Richard James Mayfair, Ted Baker and Hugo Tailoring. The childrenswear space also features collections from Barbour, Boss, CP Company, and Paul Smith.