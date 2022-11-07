Tickets for 2023 Everyman Theatre Panto ‘Cinderella’

7 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

What: The Everyman and CADA Present ‘Cinderella’

Who: Directed by Catherine Mahon-Buckley

When: Saturday 3rd December 2022 – Sunday 15th January 2023

Tickets: https://everymancork.com/events/cinderella-panto-2022/ or phone 021 4501 673

What classic tale do you think of when you hear of a grand ball, a magical fairy godmother, a lost slipper, love and friendship? Is it Cinderella? Oh yes, it is!

Cork’s favourite family Panto returns to The Everyman from Saturday, December 3rd 2022 and as always the classic story is brought to life with a modern Panto twist.

Our scene is set in the elegant Cork, the most picturesque town in the history of the world! The gorgeous townsfolk of royal Cork live dreamily in their fairytale life – except for one – Cinderella (aka Cinders) who steadfastly refuses to be swept away with such nonsense. She is quite the woman of 2022 an entrepreneur with big ambitions – Oh yes, she is!

Elsewhere, Prince William (aka Liam) is the heir to the throne of the Corkonians but alas this dashing Prince is totally into his music. Confident, fun and rebellious, he dreams of a life on tour rather than the throne.

A chance encounter between the Prince and Cinderella at the Farmer’s Market sparks something – a blossoming friendship?

But Cinders must live with her stepmother and two stepsisters, Kim and Kourtney, and all they are interested in is flick left and hold, pose! Look cute and pose! Giggle and pose! What a nightmare for poor Cinders. Her only true friend in the house is the Butler, Buttons – they are BFFs

With the announcement of the Cork Royal Ball, stepmother, Kim, and Kourtney make a wicked plan to stop Cinders attending. All looks lost for Cinders, the Prince and their blossoming friendship until Cinderella meets her Fairy Godmother, who can fix anything with a bibbidi-bobbidi-boo.

Cinderella will be a belter of a Pantomime for the 21st century. A gorgeous glitterball of a show so don’t delay, the ball can’t wait, you’re invited to get your tickets and be on your way.