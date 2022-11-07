Many people are wearing sunglasses over glasses, how can they benefit you?

7 November 2022

‘Fit over sunglasses’ are sunglasses that can be worn with prescription glasses. As the name suggests, they fit over existing glasses and more or less function like typical sunglasses. Modern fit overs are intended for serial spectacle wearers who seek sun protection but don’t want to sacrifice style or convenience. They offer many benefits compared to traditional shades and custom prescription lenses such as affordability and convenience. Find out how fit over sunglasses can benefit you by learning more about the advantages they have to offer.

6 reasons fit over sunglasses are trending in Ireland

Protective

Fit over sunglasses better protect you from the harmful effects of UV rays which can cause lasting damage to the eyes. Their larger body expertly shields your eyes and the surrounding skin from the top, bottom and sides of the frame. Eyes are vulnerable to the effects of sunlight on overcast days just as they are on sunny days. Having sunglasses you can wear over glasses is an easy way to protect yourself and your vision from damage.

Affordable

Custom prescription shades often cost the same as – or more than – a standard pair of prescription glasses. Fit over sunglasses are an affordable way to reap all the benefits of sunglasses without breaking the bank. They’re made from quality materials and are similarly priced to a standard pair of sunglasses. These days, there are countless affordable fit over sunglasses in various sizes, styles and colours so it’s easy to find the right pair for you.

Durable

Sunglasses that fit over glasses are typically durable and more impact resistant than standard prescription sunglasses. Fit overs have thick frames and large temples that enclose your spectacles on all sides. When measured properly, they sit snugly and comfortably on your face without rubbing, rattling or scraping against your glasses. As a general rule, 2-3 mm of space between your glasses and fit overs helps ensure the best fit.

Convenient

Fit over sunglasses are the perfect grab-and-go accessory for glasses wearers. They’re easy to stash in a backpack or a car so you can reach for them whenever they’re needed. Wearing sunglasses over glasses allows you to avoid the hassle of switching back and forth between glasses and prescription sunglasses. It’s now more convenient than ever to purchase them too. There are many advantages of buying glasses online such as favourable delivery and return options in addition to a wide range of styles and sizes.

Practical

Not only are they convenient for day-to-day wear, fit over sunglasses are perfect for outdoor sports and activities. Their durability and sun protection offer glasses wearers a practical solution to decreased visual performance in bright sunlight. They eliminate the need to forgo vision correction for sun protection. Some retailers like Lentiamo offer fit over sunglasses with polarised lenses. These lenses combat excess glare from reflective surfaces like water, making

them ideal for fishing or water sports.

Stylish

Gone are the days of bulky, oversized fit overs. Modern designs are slimmer and more streamlined than those of the past. Although they add a bit of weight to the nose and ears, fit overs are designed to be comfortable and look similar to regular sunglasses. You’ll find shapes ranging from a timeless oval to a classic Wayfarer that will work with your glasses and style.